Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis says the government will add $100,000 to the new budget for the construction of a facility for children with Autism in the future.

April is being recognized as Autism Awareness Month and a group from REACH (Resources and Education for Autism and Related Challenges) were special guests during yesterday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

In an address in the House of Assembly yesterday, the Prime Minister added that the government is removing all duty on supplies and materials needed for the construction of that facility, as there are no funds available at this time for a facility for Autism. Once the land has been identified, it will be released to the REACH Organization.

“Autism can affect the quality of life for entire households and even their extended families. 1 in 59 persons is afflicted with Autism, according to statistics from the Unites States Centers of Disease Control,” said Dr. Minnis.

He added that in past, some have incriminated Immunization as the reason for Autism, but research has proven it is not the case. The Prime Minister asked that all Bahamians become involved and donate to the REACH Organization, no matter how small.

During Autism Awareness Month, people around the world come together to pledge to go blue to increase global understanding and acceptance of people with Autism.

In a show of support to parents and volunteers of REACH, individuals as well as corporate Bahamas, are invited to change at least one light bulb in their home or business to show support.

And by wearing blue clothing, Bahamians can show they are in acceptance of people with Autism.

A full month of activities are planned which include 3 t-shirt days scheduled for April 5th, 12th and 26th.

REACH will host an Easter Egg Hunt on April 22nd. There is also a Fun Run/Walk with registration at $20, which is inclusive a t-shirt.