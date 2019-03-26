Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday announced the government’s plans to establish a million-dollar culture fund in an effort to ensure that the country’s arts sector continues to thrive and grow.

This fund, he said, will focus on supporting the development of Bahamian painters, writers, sculptors, filmmakers, artisans, playwrights, poets, musicians, and performing artists involved in projects of “cultural significance”.

He said, “Artists will be able to apply for small grants, to support initiatives

that will add to the cultural expression of the country.”

He added, “these grants, will be managed and administered, by an independent non-political entity, to ensure that no Bahamian artist, has to ask a politician for a grant.”

Although the government will seed the fund, the prime minister also said that the initiative will be open to donations from private donors.

He said, “eligible projects will include those with a public component that

benefit the community, and the costs needed by an individual for the

execution of a cultural project.”

He added, “such projects may include: writing a book, putting on a play, or an

exhibition, making a film, or documentary, a community art activity, or

setting up writing workshops, which may produce poetry, stories and

other written material.”

Grant applications, he said, will be reviewed by a panel of members throughout the country’s art community.

Dr. Minnis also indicated that the government plans to launch a public arts and murals program in an effort to revitalize Downtown Nassau, according to Dr. Minnis in his national address last evening.

The Prime Minister also indicated that one of these murals will be on the wall opposite to Mortimer’s Candy Kitchen on East Street.

He said, “the benefits of a strong arts sector and creative economy are well known. The arts stimulate business activity and attract tourism. It has been shown to be an effective strategy for revitalizing areas struggling with poverty. It helps at-risk youth facilitates, a child’s success in school and brings public spaces to life.”

The Prime Minister announced these plans in his address to the nation last night.