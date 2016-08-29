The most talked about athlete coming out of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games was Bahamian sprinter Shaunae Miller who captivated the world with her performance in the Women’s 400, defeating American sprint legend Allyson Felix and securing the country’s only good medal in the process.

Miller, who made courtesy calls with both the Prime Minister and the Governor General also held a press conference on Friday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium and addressed questions from the media.

Miller spoke about the talent in the country and the performance of another Bahamian that inspired her as well.

“The one who I was most impressed with was Pedrya Seymour, her and her coach are doing a really wonderful job. People always look at The Bahamas as a small country but what they’re missing is that we’re such a powerful country as well and we’re full of talent as well and I continue to stress that.

“I went to the islands last year and started talking to a few of the kids and that’s truly where the talent is at we have so much talent and we just try to inspire them so much,” Miller said.

Miller added that she was overwhelmed by the support and mentioned two former Olympians that helped her along her journey.

“I’d like to thank everyone so much for all the support, for all of the prayers

“I went out there and I put my all on the line for The Bahamas and I came up victorious with the gold medal and I’m just so thankful.

“Particularly two of the Golden Girls that tried to bring me up and mentor me as well as Tonique Williams and Eldece Clarke, they always tried to walk me in their footsteps.

“I just can’t wait to celebrate with the entire Bahamas,” Miller said.

The celebratory float to celebrate Miller’s victory that was scheduled for this past Saturday has been re-scheduled for a later date.