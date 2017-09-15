The Clifton Review

By P.J. Malone

An individual once sarcastically summed up life as, ‘first you live, then you die’. In actuality, joking or not, it’s the way it is. And as another individual added, ‘it’s what happens in between that gives meaning to your life’.

So the question becomes, how have we given meaning to our lives? Are we living one-dimensional lives focused on trivialities? Or are we contributing in ways that are meaningful and long lasting?

As the saying in the Bible proffers ‘no one knows the hour of their death’. Doesn’t it make sense then to live lives of which we can be proud while we have the opportunity?

How trivial it seems to be engaged in petty jealousies, long standing feuds, and being covetous of lands that don’t belong to you. How ridiculous to focus so much energy on unjustly attacking others and engaging in diabolical acts. How small to spend your money on engaging in reprehensible behavior. How frivolous the Clifton battle seems.

Like we said before, this is a time and opportunity to evaluate ourselves and look at how we can be better human beings.

Given the horrific devastation of Hurricane Irma and even Hurricane Harvey, now is the time to take stock of our lives and become our brother’s keeper and do all we can to relieve the suffering of our brothers and sisters on earth—cause as the saying goes ‘today it’s you; tomorrow it’s me’.

It is heartbreaking to witness the suffering of our fellow Bahamians, our brothers and sisters across the Caribbean, and Floridians as well as those of Texas from Hurricane Harvey.

To our Bahamian brothers and sisters who experienced the ravages of Hurricane Irma, we are here for you. Love and blessings to the residents of,

Inagua

Ragged Island

Grand Bahama

Bimini

To our Caribbean brothers and sisters devastated by Hurricane Irma, we stand with you. Love and blessings to the people of

Antigua and Barbuda

Kitts and Nevis

Martin (French Territory)

Barts (French Territory)

Sint Maarten and Saba (Dutch – Netherlands Antilles)

Anguilla (British Territory)

Anegada, British Virgin Island

Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Island

Tortola, British Virgin Island

Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Island

Other British Virgin Islands

John, U.S. Virgin Island

Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island

Puerto Rico, U.S. Territory

The Dominican Republic

Haiti

Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos (British Territory)

Providenciales, Turks & Caicos (British Territory)

Other Turks & Caicos Islands (British Territories)

Cuba

Florida, U.S.A

& Texas, U.S.A. (suffering the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey)

We wish for you a time of comfort, a time of strength, a time of peace, a time of rebuilding, and a time of well-being.