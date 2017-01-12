The Free National Movement’s(FNM) recently ratified candidate for Long Island Adrian Gibson has expressed unwavering confidence in his chances of winning the seat in the upcoming general elections.

Mr. Gibson received the nod after the party revoked the nomination of the island’s current MP Loretta Butler Turner as fallout for her decision as well as six other FNM MPs to oust party leader Dr. Hubert Minnis from his post has Opposition Leader in the House of Assembly.

In an interview with The Journal, the attorney and columnist touts the fact the he is a hometown boy and has longstanding relationships with people on that island.

“I am very confident that I am going to win the seat. Long Islanders are my people. It is the community from which I come. I have business investments there, my family currently lives there and I truly believe that Long Islanders will not only support me but will feel proud to do so as someone who has come from among them, so I think my prospects are very good,” Mr. Gibson said.

Mr. Gibson’s name was linked to the seat several months ago, after The Journal spoke with former Bamboo Town MP Tennyson Wells who said that residents on the island had become frustrated with Mrs. Butler Turner’s representation and drafted a letter expressing their disapproval.

When prompted to give an evaluation of Mrs. Butler- Turner’s tenure, Mr. Gibson opted to take the high road saying he wished not to get involved in political banter but his main focus is the people of Long Island.

“I’ve been trying to just focus on Long Island and it’s concerns and needs, to be honest I don’t want to get into a personal spat with Mrs. Butler Turner.

“She served in Long Island, she was the MP but I just want to take the high road in regards to the spats, I understand persons had their complaints but I just want to focus on resolving these issues,” Mr. Gibson said.

With her nomination being revoked, the question now looms of what possible alternatives arise for Mrs. Butler Turner as most conclude that she will either run as an independent or on the Democratic National Alliance’s ticket in the upcoming general election.