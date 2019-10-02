Police recovered a large quantity of marijuana from the streets of New Providence on Tuesday.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m., officers of the South Central Division, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant on a home at Chou Close, off McKinney Drive and recovered seven sacks of suspected marijuana.

Four men who were at the home during the time of the search were taken into custody.

Police said the drugs weighed 259 pounds and has an estimated street value of $259,000.

Investigations are ongoing.