A woman one of four arraigned in a magistrate’s court yesterday on a litany of unrelated fraud related charges.

Represented by attorney Crystal Rolle, Chrispintina Munnings was arraigned on a total of 25 counts – seven counts of fraud by false pretense, 10 counts of stealing, and four counts each of acquisition and laundering.

It is alleged that between Friday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 6, Munnings defrauded the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) accounts of Central Pines Liquor Store, Elijah Pearce and Renato Ramachula of a total of $7,570.

Munnings was further charged with stealing $16,500 from three different RBC stores namely Caves Village, JFK and Southwest Plaza.

The accused was also slapped with a charge of some $15,000 for the multiple fraud charges and the same for laundering all over the five day period February 2 to February 6.

But her attorney argued that some of the charges were duplicitous and that at times, the sum which Munnings was alleged to have withdrawn was impossible as an ATM machine only allows $1,500 per day.

Munnings pleaded not guilty to all the charges and opted to have her case tried in a magistrate’s court.

She was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections. She is scheduled to return on April 3 through April 5 and April 23 through April 25 for trial.

Also remanded on similar charges were Derran Mackey, Jamaris King and Crispin Johnson.

Mackey who was charged with two counts of fraud, four counts of stealing one count of acquisition and one count of laundering, was represented by attorney Calvin Seymour.

Charged with defrauding C & J Welding of $6,000 from RBC, Mackey is also alleged to have stolen over $5,000 from various RBC stores in western New Providence, including RBC Cable Beach and Old Fort Bay.

He was further charged with acquisition of $6,000 and laundering of $5,750.