A former Director General in the Ministry of Tourism, David Johnson passed away last evening in the Princess Margaret Hospital at the age of 67.

Mr. Johnson who has been ailing for a few months, died after having complications due to Colon Cancer.

He has served in many other capacities in the tourism industry in the Bahamas over the last three decades, including in the position of Managing Director of Bahamasair for several years , Executive Director of the Grand Bahama Tourism Promotion Board and as a Director in the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas.

In recent years, Mr. Johnson served as a consultant to several touristic ventures in the Bahamas.

He is survived by his wife Sabrina and two sons.