Former Tourism D.G. Dies

Posted on 15 August 2018. by Jones Bahamas

A  former Director General in the Ministry of Tourism, David Johnson passed away  last evening in the Princess Margaret Hospital at the age of 67.  

Mr. Johnson who has been ailing for a few months, died after having complications due to Colon Cancer.

He has served in many other capacities in the tourism industry in the Bahamas over the last three decades, including  in the position of  Managing Director of Bahamasair for several  years ,  Executive Director of the Grand Bahama Tourism Promotion Board and as a Director in the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas.

 In recent years, Mr. Johnson served as a consultant to several  touristic  ventures in the Bahamas.

He is survived by his wife Sabrina and two sons.

