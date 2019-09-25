Former Member of Parliament and Cabinet minister Tennyson Wells died yesterday morning at the age of 72, a few days after his release from hospital.

Mr. Wells was a part of the first Free National Movement (FNM) administration in 1992 and served as member of parliament for Bamboo Town and held several Cabinet positions, including attorney general and minister of agriculture and fisheries.

Following his death, many condolences and tributes poured in from his FNM colleagues, including Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“He played a role in the work of FNM administrations which oversaw vibrant growth in the economy, infrastructural improvements across the archipelago, greater participation for women in senior roles of government, the freeing of the broadcast media and more fairness in accessing opportunity for more Bahamians,” Dr. Minnis said.

“Many admired the resolve Mr. Wells displayed at any task to which he applied himself.

“I was pleased that after the 2017 general election he accepted an appointment as chairman and president of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

“To the end, he sought to ensure that greater opportunity was afforded to more Bahamians, including farmers and those in the fishing industry. For this, and all his service to his beloved country, I am grateful.”

According to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, Mr. Wells understood the value of having an institution like BAMSI serving the heart of a Family Island community and making a national impact.

“The institution, under his tenure, was well on its way toward that goal with a number of capital projects under way. These included a new packing facility with modern equipment for preparing produce for market,” Mr. Pintard said.

“His innovations at BAMSI also included a focus on crop diversity based on the needs of consumers as well as the introduction of aquaculture to BAMSI’s portfolio. As an agriculturalist with a strong business sense, Mr. Wells oversaw a transformation at BAMSI that will reap rewards well into the future.”

Mr. Wells was also a native of Long Island and in a tribute, Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson said Mr. Wells embodied many of the core values held by Long Islanders.

“His indelible imprint and contributions to our country’s national development will stand the test of time,” Mr. Gibson said.

“I was honoured to have had his support during the last general election. He was a vocal supporter and offered advice that was instrumental to our campaign and thereafter. I am forever grateful for his input.”

