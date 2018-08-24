Two former Governor Generals were formally inducted in the “Order of the Nation” yesterday at Government House. They are Sir Orville Turnquest and the Honourable Arthur Hanna who served the country with distinction.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said these men left an indelible mark on the country through their tireless efforts. The Order of the Nation, one of the highest-ranking national honors.

The award may be conferred upon all persons appointed Governor-General and Prime minister.

Dr. Minnis thanked the honourable men for a lifetime of service.

He said, “since they were in their 20’s, both men answered the call of national service and to the betterment of the lives of their fellow citizens. They were early on the forefront lines fighting for a more just Bahamas.”

He added, “they were men in the arena. Both men lend their ideals and their considerable talents to political and national development, including the struggle for equality.”

Both Sir Orville and Mr. Hanna served in parliament and in cabinet throughout their tenure in public service.

The Prime Minister said they played an essential role in creating the vibrant democracy and party system we know today.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie also spoke to reporters about their legacy.

He said, “I’ve always enjoyed a close relationship with the Turnquest family. He has always been like a mentor to me, Sir Orville and Paul Adderley. A.D. Hanna have been the extraordinary men in the lives of Hubert Ingraham and myself.”

He added, “when we were challenged as members of good standing of the Progressive Liberal Party, and we were ultimately denied the nomination for our respective constituencies, A.D. Hanna as the sitting Deputy Prime Minister took the position in support of Mr. Ingraham and myself.”

The investiture ceremony was followed by the inspection of a Defense Force Guard of Honour by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.