Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Exuma George Smith says the island pumps more money into the Public Treasury than a number of other islands combined and because of this he thinks the island could use extra representatives.

Just a week ago, during his opening remarks at the 26th annual Bahamas Business Outlook Conference, Prime Minister Perry Christie said there may be a need for more than one MP for Exuma because of how quickly the island’s economy will grow.

Mr. Smith told Issues of The Day host Wendall Jones that he welcomes the suggestion by the prime minister undoubtedly.

It is his belief that beyond the island’s population, the amount of money the island contributes to the economy makes this necessary.

“It puts more money than all of the other islands south of Exuma, Long Island down to the end of The Bahamas chain,” he said.

“For every $10 that whole group of islands puts with the treasury, Exuma puts over $100 for every $10 they put. Exuma has the largest population of all those islands combined. The prospect of economic growth is tremendous,” he said.

Mr. Smith further said he was asked for suggestions on the division of the island.

However that aside, he said he believes there’s room to add more seats to several other Family Island constituencies.

“I also believe that there should be a seat called Bimini and the Berry Islands, the economy is growing in Bimini and there’s growth in the Berry Islands,” he said.

“I also believe that there ought to be if you look at Abaco. There are three Abacos naturally; anyone who goes to Abaco can tell you there’s a North Abaco there’s a South Abaco and there’s a Central Abaco.”

House Speaker and Boundaries Chair, Dr. Kendal Major is still unhappy with the fact that the boundaries report has yet to be tabled and debated in the House of Assembly (HOA).

Exuma is currently represented by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Anthony Moss.