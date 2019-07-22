Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said former Attorney General Alfred Sears and Party Leader Philip Davis met last week to discuss the judicial review concerning the resolution to lease the Town Centre Mall for the General Post Office’s relocation.

Mr. Sears, he said, is currently considering the next step and will advise the party appropriately.

He said, “One of the things we think this will do is to demonstrate the full range of the impropriety of the government through the court system.”

Last week, Mr. Davis announced that the party was considering seeking this judicial review.

This after Mr. Sears questioned the resolution, considering speculation that the St. Anne’s MP Brent Symonette, a part owner of the Town Centre Mall, may have spoken with the prime minister about the lease before it went before Cabinet.

