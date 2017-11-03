Categorized | National News

FORMER AG DEFENDS GRANTS OF NOLLE

Posted on 03 November 2017. by Jones Bahamas

Responding to charges from members of the House of Assembly that she abused her office when she served as Attorney General, Allyson Maynard-Gibson says,

“I have never abused my authority as Attorney-General.

She said, “ Michael Foulkes (the member of parliament for Golden Gates) is the last person who should accuse anyone of wrongdoing.  I have repeatedly said publicly that, as Attorney-General, I routinely exercised my discretion to sign a Nolle, having received the benefit of the written advice and recommendation of the DPP.

“ Michael Foulkes should also take note of the DPP’s often reiterated statement that Nolles are issued where there is a constitutional issue (such as whether 10 years after charge a fair trial is possible) or an issue with the evidence (such as a key witness recanting his evidence). “Finally, as other other Attorneys-General have already said, Attorneys-General, in good faith, routinely exercise their discretion, after receiving excellent written advice from the DPP and the other competent professionals at the Office of the Attorney-General,” said Mrs Maynard-Gibson.

Mr. Foulkes was one of the many MPs of the Free National Movement who criticized the former government of abuse in the granting of nolle prosequies

 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter

Join Us on Facebook