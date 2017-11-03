Responding to charges from members of the House of Assembly that she abused her office when she served as Attorney General, Allyson Maynard-Gibson says,

“I have never abused my authority as Attorney-General.

She said, “ Michael Foulkes (the member of parliament for Golden Gates) is the last person who should accuse anyone of wrongdoing. I have repeatedly said publicly that, as Attorney-General, I routinely exercised my discretion to sign a Nolle, having received the benefit of the written advice and recommendation of the DPP.

“ Michael Foulkes should also take note of the DPP’s often reiterated statement that Nolles are issued where there is a constitutional issue (such as whether 10 years after charge a fair trial is possible) or an issue with the evidence (such as a key witness recanting his evidence). “Finally, as other other Attorneys-General have already said, Attorneys-General, in good faith, routinely exercise their discretion, after receiving excellent written advice from the DPP and the other competent professionals at the Office of the Attorney-General,” said Mrs Maynard-Gibson.

Mr. Foulkes was one of the many MPs of the Free National Movement who criticized the former government of abuse in the granting of nolle prosequies