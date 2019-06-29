Categorized | National News

Food Store Break-In

Posted on 29 June 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Police are investigating a break-in at Super Value on Baillou Hill Road.

According to police, shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to an alarm activation at the food store.

Police said once they accessed the store, they discovered that culprits had cut a hole in the roof and with the use of ropes, lowered themselves into the store.

The culprits searched the store, then using shopping carts, were able to climb to the ceiling and made their escape from the store through the roof.

It is unknown what items were stolen. 

No one is in custody in connection to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook