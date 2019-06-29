Police are investigating a break-in at Super Value on Baillou Hill Road.

According to police, shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to an alarm activation at the food store.

Police said once they accessed the store, they discovered that culprits had cut a hole in the roof and with the use of ropes, lowered themselves into the store.

The culprits searched the store, then using shopping carts, were able to climb to the ceiling and made their escape from the store through the roof.

It is unknown what items were stolen.

No one is in custody in connection to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.