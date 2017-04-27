The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of the Government opposition party (the FNM), and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

Some time back, we covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights. The next major action in this war has involved taking the Government to court. In a series of articles, all will be explained with the details laid out in full.

By P.J. Malone

Several members of the Free National Movement (FNM) political party are caught up in a campaign filled with spurious attacks seemingly to hide their lack of a plan to move The Bahamas forward. If they believe that the Bahamian citizens should have confidence in the FNM based on the FNM’s rhetoric, then they are surprisingly ignorant.

When a political party presents itself for consideration, it should present its ideas for moving the country forward. It should tell the Bahamian people how they plan to better their lives. Candidates should present themselves to have discussions and answer questions on their plan for our country’s development.

Instead, we get nothing from the FNM but a slew of attacks and stupid statements that amount to nothing but a smokescreen to disguise their impotency. They can be seen contorting themselves trying to find ways to camouflage their lack of substance.

Their latest attack is a rather stupid one and yet they doggedly hold on to it like a dog refusing to let go of a mangled prized shoe.

They are attacking Shane Gibson for receiving ongoing donations for the people of Golden Gates from fashion mogul Peter Nygard. Peter Nygard has given millions to The Bahamas through countless projects. You name it, he has given to it. I don’t hear any objections to all of the various community groups and causes Mr. Nygard has given hundreds of thousands to. Do you know why? Because it would be stupid to object! Plain and simple!

That is why the FNM sounds really stupid attacking Shane Gibson for receiving funds from Peter Nygard to help with projects in his Golden Gates constituency.

Shane Gibson is considered one of the best, if not the best, Member of Parliament in The Bahamas. Shane Gibson won 60% of the vote against two other candidates in Golden Gates in the 2012 Elections.

Check out his track record, which explains why the people of Golden Gates love him: Shane Gibson has established in his Golden Gates constituency,

An Annual College Scholarship Program

A Golden Gates Marching Band

An Afterschool Tutoring Program

A Computer Lab

A Food Program for the Needy

An Annual Fun Walk Run Health Fair

An Annual Basketball Program

Annual Christmas Toys Giveaway

Annual Mother’s Day Giveaway

Annual Father’s Day Giveaway

Annual Back To School Giveaways

Imagine being the first in your family to get a college education to be able to achieve your career goals? Shane Gibson has been offering countless students of Golden Gates the opportunity to achieve their dream of going to college for years. Would the FNMs begrudge the students of Golden Gates these scholarship opportunities?

Shane Gibson has a computer lab with the latest in technology and afterschool tutoring to help each child to be able to take advantage of the Government’s free education. Would the FNMs begrudge the children of Golden Gates a tutoring program that gives them every educational advantage?

Shane Gibson purchases musical instruments to ensure that every child who wishes to can learn an instrument and participate in the Golden Gates Marching Band. Would the FNMs begrudge the children of Golden Gates the opportunity to express their musical talents?

How low a person you would have to be to begrudge the people in Golden Gates who need the food given out on a regular basis? Is there any doubt why the people of Golden Gates love representative Shane Gibson?

So don’t tell us that when Mr. Nygard gave money to the golden girls, to the Stapledon School, to boxer Taureano Johnson, for sailing events, to community fund raising events,

to various youth groups it’s all okay, but it’s not okay to give money to Golden Gates.

Don’t tell us that when Mr. Nygard opened his pocket book to help Carlos Reid with medical challenges, to help Gus Cooper with his medical emergency, to help other families with medical challenges it’s all okay, but it’s not okay to give money to Golden Gates.

How stupid can you be to castigate Shane Gibson for going to a businessman and getting ongoing donations for his constituents?

At least Peter Nygard is constantly spending money to benefit the people of The Bahamas unlike another individual whose sole purpose seems to be to take away someone’s land and amass power on to himself.

Maybe the FNMs are jealous of Shane Gibson’s track record in his community.

Well, maybe they should find a businessman who is prepared to give them money towards scholarships, towards computers, and towards feeding the poor and other community programs.

The FNMs need to get real and stop debasing themselves trying to attack a good thing because it really makes them sound stupid.

Like my Grandmother used to say, “Go sit down and stop talking foolishness!” If you had any sense, you would copy what Shane Gibson is doing!

Kudos to you Shane Gibson to have the good sense to get ongoing donations to support the people of your community! I’m sure the residents of Golden Gates appreciate it.