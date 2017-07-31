The Free National Movement (FNM) seems to be keeping firm with their promise to push more new faces to the forefront as evidenced by several young persons that were a part of their 2017 board and committee appointments.

As one of their central campaign promises leading up to the May 10 general, election the FNM promised to be a party for the young people and said if elected they would incorporate more young people in the major political scene.

The Bahama Journal reached out to several of the appointees including 24-year-old First Vice President of the Torch Bearers Youth Association Carlyle Bethel who was appointed to the board of Bahamasair and spoke to what his appointment meant.

“The FNM has always prided itself on looking for serious and effective ways to incorporate young people and allow them to assist in the development of the country,” Mr. Bethel said.

“I think having young people on boards and not just for me personally on Bahamasair, but every board, what it does is it sends the message out there that there is a seat for them at the table.

“This message is being sent from the highest level straight down so it has a ripple effect throughout the country and this gives the organization a new way of looking at things.”

Bethel is also the son of Attorney General Carl Bethel

Also joining Mr. Bethel is 28-year-old Travis Edgecombe and 21-year-old Xavier Knowles who both were appointed to the Bahamas Plays and Films Control Board, who both spoke on what they planned on bringing to the table.

“The FNM campaigned on incorporating young people in most their activities and now that we are the government, I believe that Dr. Minnis has stayed true to his words. Others may differ and say it is not enough, but it’s a start in the right direction,” Mr. Edgecombe said.

“I think I’m going to bring a different perspective to the board in terms of a young person’s view. Some persons in our country think one way, but I look at different things and the complete scenario and try to make good decision based on this approach,” Mr. Knowles said.

The government finally released its list of appointments to public boards and committees, with several FNM backbenchers and former FNM members of parliament getting top posts.

The list, which references 104 statutory agencies and/or entities, lists persons appointed members of statutory boards and committees for the period July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, unless otherwise indicated.