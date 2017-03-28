Free National Movement (FNM) chairman Sidney Collie is urging the Christie administration to invite international election observers to monitor the upcoming general elections.

“In order to maintain transparent, democratic elections, it is essential that our government readily accepts international election observers. We encourage the candidates and constituents of all political parties to willingly comply with every election law—out of respect to Bahamians and to protect the dignity of our democratic system,” Mr. Collie said in a statement.

“We must never ignore the lessons history has taught us, and although I’m confident that our country will uphold the rule of law, the government should act prudently to ensure this is a certainty. To these ends, Bahamians deserve nothing less than complete cooperation from their government.”

According to the FNM chairman, international election observers share an important role in this process by verifying the compliance of election laws with impartiality and efficiently correcting any potential for misconduct.

“Such participation fosters an environment of trust between government and its people as well as the international community,” he said.

“As leaders of the country we hold dear, the FNM will never shy away from accountability and transparency. Our hope is that Bahamians can take pride in every aspect of our country, and this begins with an unwavering commitment to the democratic process.”

The date for the elections has not been set but it is expected to occur next month.