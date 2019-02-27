Categorized | National News

Fitzgerald Not Interested In PLP Nomination

Posted on 27 February 2019. by Jones Bahamas

The  former Cabinet Minister  and  Progressive Liberal Party member of Parliament for  the Marathon constituency, Jerome Fitzgerald  has  announced that he is no longer interested in contesting that seat   in the next general election.

Mr. Fitzgerald  Monday night stated   that after 15 years of public life, he is looking forward to the next exciting chapter.

He did acknowledge that his political journey has afforded him a multiplicity of experiences and emotions, “ a journey that has been active and exciting, rewarding and painful, dynamic and challenging, but most of all, gratifying.

Mr. Fitzgerald’s exit from frontline politics leaves the opposition PLP  the task  of finding a suitable candidate for Marathon, one of many constituencies it lost in the 2017 general election.

The party started the groundwork  for  a candidate selection during  a constituency meeting.

Giving   advice to the aspiring candidates, Mr. Fitzgerald, who is a former Minister of  Education, told the group that the road will not always be easy, but that they must never lose sight of the fact that they are there to make a meaningful contribution to Marathon and the wider Bahamas.

He added that as with any meaningful career, they must work with strategy and diligence; keep commitments and for refrain from making empty promises.

To  whoever is successful in their bid, he assured his total support towards a successful 2022 political campaign.

To all PLPs, he reminded that infighting and petty politics will not win the party the next general election.

 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook