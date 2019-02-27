The former Cabinet Minister and Progressive Liberal Party member of Parliament for the Marathon constituency, Jerome Fitzgerald has announced that he is no longer interested in contesting that seat in the next general election.

Mr. Fitzgerald Monday night stated that after 15 years of public life, he is looking forward to the next exciting chapter.

He did acknowledge that his political journey has afforded him a multiplicity of experiences and emotions, “ a journey that has been active and exciting, rewarding and painful, dynamic and challenging, but most of all, gratifying.”

Mr. Fitzgerald’s exit from frontline politics leaves the opposition PLP the task of finding a suitable candidate for Marathon, one of many constituencies it lost in the 2017 general election.

The party started the groundwork for a candidate selection during a constituency meeting.

Giving advice to the aspiring candidates, Mr. Fitzgerald, who is a former Minister of Education, told the group that the road will not always be easy, but that they must never lose sight of the fact that they are there to make a meaningful contribution to Marathon and the wider Bahamas.

He added that as with any meaningful career, they must work with strategy and diligence; keep commitments and for refrain from making empty promises.

To whoever is successful in their bid, he assured his total support towards a successful 2022 political campaign.

To all PLPs, he reminded that infighting and petty politics will not win the party the next general election.