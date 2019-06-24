If Silver Gates appears to be a bit more crowded this summer, it is the deliberate commitment and efforts of fifteen Bahamian companies who completed the park in a record time of three months.



Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon. Hubert Minnis, along with The Hon. Desmond Bannister, Cabinet Members, government officials, residents of Silver Gates and members of the public at large had the unique opportunity to set foot on the park at the grand opening over the weekend.

The vision to build and revitalize parks as thriving gathering places for youth, families and adults has been embraced by the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) and is representative of its core tenets over the last nine years. The country’s newest park, “the jewel of the south”, represents the 44th park that the company has redeveloped through partnerships or gifting to various communities.



Chairman of BSGC, Mr. Dominic Sturrup, indicated that the park has two components that makes it stand out from other parks in the country. Fifteen (15) Bahamian companies partnered and worked together on completing the park to ensure that it meets the needs of the residents for generations to come. Additionally, the park includes a cushioned master walking trail which is the first of its kind in The Bahamas, as it is ideal for persons who may have health challenges and mitigated injuries to the lower extremities.



“This is what is possible when young businesses work together as a team, and Bahamas Striping Group of Companies is committed to doing out part to make the Bahamas better, one park at a time”, said Sturrup.



Features of the new park include a cushioned basketball court painted in the Bahamian colors, a tennis court, a walking trail, exercise equipment, fruit trees, a great lawn, play area for the children, secure restrooms, closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) for added security, free wifi, and a unique blue hole.



The Silver Gates community has undergone notable transformations and Member of Parliament for Carmichael, and Minister of Works, The Hon. Desmond Bannister indicated that creating this park was a part of a commitment that he made to the residents, and as it is one of a kind, he challenged them to maintain the park so that it can be enjoyed by all.



The Prime Minister officially declared the park open and reminded the public that renovating and enhancing parks and green spaces throughout New Providence and the Family Islands is one of the major commitments of the government.



“Your new park will help to foster a greater sense of community. This family park is a model for New Providence. Residents need beautiful, safe, and open spaces to relax, exercise, and host community events, and we are working through various public private partnerships (PPPs) to recreate various parks in the inner city as well as to transform Clifford Park into a central park for New Providence and to develop Junaknoo Beach, Arawak Cay, and the Western Esplanade.



The project was led by Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, K.W. Paving, Carib Construction, Terrain Design, Innovative Knowledge Designers, Riviere & Associates, Flameless Electric, Futuristic Landscaping, HLN Construction, Kelly Fencing, Kemp’s Creations, ATI Electronics, True Green and BTC.