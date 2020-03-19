A fetus was found in a dumpster on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said shortly after 11 a.m. they were called to an area on Sarah Robinson Road, off Farrington Road, where the fetus of a baby was discovered in a dumpster by sanitation workers.

Police are appealing to the mother to come forward so that she can receive medical and emotional assistance.

Members of the public, especially the Sarah Robinson Community, who may have information that can assist with this investigation, are asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.