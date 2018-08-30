A man is dead after an industrial accident in Bimini.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00am yesterday, Police were called to a construction site at a resort on North Bimini.

A male Dominican worker, was operating a crane and lifting a 40ft beam from a barge to the dock, when the cable of the crane allegedly snapped, causing the beam to fall.

The fallen beam landed onto the crane cabin that the victim was inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the Bimini clinic.

Police are actively investigating this matter.Â