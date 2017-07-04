A family of six from Grand Bahama pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply yesterday in the Magistrate’s Court.

Forty-four-year-old Arthur Stubbs Sr., his 22-year-old son Arthur Stubbs Jr., 25-year-old daughter Silia Woodside, 53-year-old twins Naomi and Ruth Woodside and 41-year-old Helena Stubbs appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes in connection with that major drug haul on the island last Monday.

According to court dockets 421 pounds of cocaine was found at the families’ residence on the June 26.

At that time, only a male was taken into custody.

Police said the cocaine valued more than $4 million.

They all pleaded not guilty and were informed that they could apply to the Supreme Court for bail and if granted, they are to make provisions to be back in court on October 12, 2017 at 10 a.m.

If they are not granted bail, they would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

Before being taken away by police escort, the families’ lawyer asked the judge to make note that one of his clients, Naomi Woodside, had health issues that should be taken into consideration.