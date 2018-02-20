If all goes as planned, a nearly 15-year-old property dispute could soon be over for weary Bozine Town residents.

Area representative Brensil Rolle recently told the Bahama Journal that barring legal impediments, there’s already an agreement on the land issue.

“We sent in surveyors to survey and look at the property and make all the necessary arrangements to transfer the land to the people of Bozine Town,” Mr. Rolle said.

The controversy surrounding properties in Bozine Town stretches as far back as 2004 when the Harold Road Land Development Company (LANDCO) claimed ownership. Having done so, LANDCO ordered area residents to vacate their homes within two weeks, pay LANDCO for the land or face legal action.

A year later in 2005, LANDCO defended its claim to the land, charging that the Supreme Court had granted a Certificate of Title.

The matter was eventually taken all the way to the Court of Appeal.

In 2016, the high court ruled in the residents favour.

Since then, the appeal was submitted to the London-based Privy Council.

“We’ve reengaged the process. The matter went to court and I’ve told the people of Bozine Town we’ve made the commitment to have that dispute resolved by the summer,” Mr. Rolle told the Journal.

It was the same reassurance he gave during his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget in the House of Assembly last June.

At the time, he said the government would attempt to bring resolution to the matter in the quickest time possible.