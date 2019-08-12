On Saturday, a private aircraft en route from Pompano Beach, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas made an emergency landing at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

According to LPIA officials, the incident happened around 4:32 p.m. Two persons were onboard the Challenger 60 aircraft, one American and one Bahamian. There were no injuries reported.

Immediately upon receiving the call, NAD activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting also responded to the incident.

Due to the runway excursion, aircraft operations were interrupted for approximately one hour and 30 minutes at LPIA with services resuming at 6 p.m.

LPIA officials said, throughout the duration of the incident, the airport facilities remained opened.

Flights are currently arriving and departing and there were no flight cancellations.

