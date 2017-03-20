In the midst of growing criticisms from parliamentarians surrounding Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Elizabeth Member of Parliament (MP) Ryan Pinder’s attendance in the House of Assembly, many of his constituents on Friday said “he has done nothing as an MP.”

Mr. Pinder has not attended a session in the House of Assembly since last year December.

The Bahama Journal spoke to a number of Elizabeth constituents, who said their MP’s failure to represent them in Parliament in addition to his absence in the constituency for the past five years is a “disgrace.”

Mr. Pinder has made it known that he will not seek reelection in the upcoming general election; however, his constituents said this does not give him the right to neglect them in the meantime.

“Before election we saw Ryan. Ryan took his hand and wiped it on my shirt to say wow. We never saw Ryan after that. He doesn’t check and he doesn’t care. Everything happened like the flood, and we just never saw him, never,” said a female constituent.

“We gave him a little power. When the flood came this man went to certain people in his coat suit. He knew what was going on and still came to the place in a coat suit and no boots. The next thing I heard is he went financial in the states,” a male constituent said.

While area residents may not be happy with Mr. Pinder’s performance over the past five years, they say this is not going to deter them from voting for the PLP.

Meantime, the governing party has ratified Alex Storr to carry its banner in Elizabeth.

“As an individual you still have to decide something for yourself first. Once you start then they will help you, but the government can’t do for everybody. If the government tries to do for 350,000 people, we wouldn’t have any money,” said another male resident.

“Once a PLP, always a PLP. Ryan Pinder came into this area being elected through us. I feel if he was leaving he should’ve let the constituency know that he has left and he is no longer in the party or he has left it to go elsewhere,” said an elderly male resident.

Free National Movement Candidate for Elizabeth Dr. Duane Sands has since called Mr. Pinder a “national disgrace,” charging that his performance was less than adequate, short changing his constituents.

As the FNM’s candidate in Elizabeth, Dr. Sands said he is promising real representation.