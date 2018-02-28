Written by Amajahl Knowles

A 25-year-old Surinam resident will spend the next few years in a Bahamian jail after being caught with a pound of cocaine.

Juan Paneway appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain yesterday to answer one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, one count of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs and one count of importation of dangerous drugs.

The particulars are that on February 20th, a team of officers observed Paneway at Lynden Pindling International Airport after he had just come in from a flight from Surinam.

The officers then told him that he was subject to a search of his luggage and person. Upon the initial search, the officers found $900 they believed to have been derived from illicit activity, but no narcotics.

Upon further questioning officers noticed that the defendant was acting suspicious. He was then taken to Princess Margaret Hospital where he was given a thorough examination.

This is where doctors noticed several foreign objects in the defendants stomach. Several hours later, Paneway excreted 67 black plastic wraps filled with cocaine.

When officers further questioned him, he told them he was given the drugs by a Leroy Johnson and was promised $3000 upon arrival.

Representing Paneway was attorney Dion Smith who said his client had made a silly mistake and was from a poor background and did not seek to make a profit, but only to provide for his mother, brother and sister.

Smith suggested that the judge take into consideration that he did not seek to waste the court’s time and did not have any prior convictions.

Paneway through his interpreter pleaded guilty to all the charges.

However, Magistrate Swain said she could not ignore that it was a “Class A drug” and it was impossible to not give out a custodial sentence.

She then sentenced Paneway to 72 months in prison to run concurrently and to be deported after the completion of his sentence.