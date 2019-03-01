The Downtown Nassau Partnership officially endorsed the selection of Global Ports Holdings yesterday, as the new developers and operators of the Nassau Cruise Port. Managing Director, Ed Fields stated that “while the process was being conducted, the DNP though it prudent to not publically endorse any of the bidders as we were open to looking at the proposals from all parties.

”We do not hesitate to state however, that Global Ports was extremely forthcoming with their vision and was equally receptive to our input and to what we viewed as solutions to the challenges at the port. One of the other bidders did reach out, and in the interest of full disclosure, we advised them that GPH had contact us prior to the RFP process and that we had offered our input. We indicted that we would be happy to offer similar input. There was no further attempt to reach out to the DNP.”

Mr. Fields said his organization is pleased with the outcome and are confident that GPH will continue to be inclusive as we all work together to transform the City of Nassau. GPH took a holistic approach to this exercise and has demonstrated to the DNP and other stakeholders that they are prepared to look at the challenges facing the port and to introduce solutions that will be to the benefit of all concerned.

He said, “while there is significant work to be done and there will be hurdles to overcome, the result will make Nassau Port a destination of choice and demand as opposed to one of proximity.

“We urge all government agencies and non-government interests to work together to bring this vision to a reality in the shortest period possible as the transformative impact the new port will have will serve to catalyze perhaps the largest private and public capital works ventures that the Bahamas and the region has ever seen.”

The DNP expects to make some announcements in the coming weeks, which further fuel the transformation of our city.