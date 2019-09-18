Police are investigating two separate homicides which have left three persons dead and two others with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, on Tuesday shortly after 4 a.m. they responded to an apartment complex on Gladstone Road where they discovered a male and female unresponsive with visible injuries to their bodies.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the injured persons, but were unsuccessful.

They were confirmed dead on the scene.

On Monday, police said shortly after 8 p.m. a group of men were standing on the outside of a home on Armbrister Street, Fox Hill, when a silver vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire in their direction hitting three of the men, before speeding away.

Two men received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital, while a third man succumbed to his injures on scene.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

