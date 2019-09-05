Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands confirmed yesterday that the death toll in Abaco as a result from Hurricane Dorian’s vicious winds, torrential rain and sea surge has climbed from seven to 20.

“I will say that we are praying and hoping for no loss of life. However, based on the severity of them problem in both Abaco and Grand Bahama; it is quite likely that the death toll will be significantly higher than reported already,” Dr. Sands told The Bahama Journal yesterday.

The minister of health also urged the public not to repeat stories which are not verified and confirmed, as speculation creates more panic.

“We have to continue to hope and pray that the toll that we have experienced as a country is not as bad as it could have been and that by the grace of God, more lives were spared than lost,” he said.

Hurricane Dorian barreled through both Abaco and Grand Bahama this past weekend, leaving thousands of residents homeless.

On Tuesday, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames described the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Abaco as “a crisis of epic proportion”.

Minister Dames added that the death toll in the wake of this devastating hurricane is expected to increase as emergency personnel assess the affected areas.

That number, he said, will include children.

