The Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA) plans take a strike vote on today, even after the Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis met with them to hear for himself their concerns, as promised.

The Journal spoke with CPSA President Dr. Locksley Munroe, who gave insight into how that meet up went.

“Primarily, we spoke about the financial challenges that government and the PHA have, we spoke about the financial challenges that the senior physicians have and the terms and conditions of their service, that has not changed for more than 12-13 years,” he said.

“He was very accommodating and understanding of our position; he asked us to understand their position,” he added.

“His suggestion was that we make a priority list and our concerns will be addressed in that manner, ” said the CPSA leader.

In terms of finances, Dr. Munroe said the government argues that its financially strapped.

“In other words, what he was saying is, they cannot meet all of the high demands, but if we organized them in a particular manner, then the request for reasonable things will be met.”

Coming out that meeting, according to Dr. Munroe, there’s still no guarantee that there will be significant change.

“The fact that he said that is one thing, but whether or not the whole administration and the managers, if their attitude would change to synchronize with his statement, that is still going to take a lot of work to ensure that his approach and his attitude is synchronized and in line with the approach and attitude of the PHA board and the other administrators. So there’s still work to be done,” said Dr. Munroe.