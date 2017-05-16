After the party’s defeat at the polls last Wednesday, Democratic National Alliance Leader (DNA) Branville McCartney said the party is now looking forward to the 2022 general election.

In a message to his supporters, Mr. McCartney, while congratulating current Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on his win, said the party has worked to be an advocate for all citizens of The Bahamas within the last six years.

“We have been committed to upholding, protecting, and deepening the democratic rule of law by promoting openness and accountability in governmental affairs, social justice and equality, so that generations of Bahamians born and unborn can reap the benefits of effective and transformative governance,” he said.

“On this anniversary, we once again find ourselves on the outside of our parliamentary democracy having conceded defeat in the 2017 general elections for the second time since we started this journey in November of 2011.”

Despite this, Mr. McCartney said he thanked the Bahamian public because they proved something else to him and that is that a third party can and will have a place in our country’s political story.

“Have we always gotten it right? Perhaps not, but Bahamians can be certain that every action, every plan and every policy position taken by the Democratic National Alliance has been in pursuit of an ideal which I believe most Bahamians believe in,” he said.

“Now, we move forward. The people have spoken through your showing at the polls. Bahamians have made their choice and as leader of the DNA, I fully accept and respect that decision. Our defeat however does not mean that the DNA will fold.”

The party he says will continue to believe in the unending potential of our people and will continue to hold this government accountable for the promises it made.