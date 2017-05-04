Hours after being counted out of the race as a “waste” of a vote by former prime minister Hubert Ingraham, Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney called the former leader the “biggest coward” there ever was.

McCartney’s comments came during the DNA’s ‘green light rally’ at the Golden Gates Shopping Centre on Tuesday.

“Now some former prime minister said last night that a vote for the DNA is throwing your vote in the garbage. Shame on him,” Mr. McCartney said.

“The people of North Abaco did not throw their vote in the garbage when he quit on them when he lost the last time. The biggest coward in the history of The Bahamas.”

Mr. McCartney went on to describe the comments as evidence that Mr. Ingraham and the Free National Movement (FNM) are unable to “take their losses.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself to say something like that,” he said.

The comments, though brief, came near the end of the DNA leader’s address to his hundreds of supporters.

The party has kept with its mandate of sticking to informing attendees of what the party plans to do for the country, rather than talk about other parties.

The leader along with several other candidates again listed a number of initiatives the party plans to bring on stream should the party form the next government of The Bahamas.

“Let me emphatically say, a vote for the DNA is a vote against corruption. A vote for the DNA is a vote against the rich getting richer while you stay broke,” Mr. McCartney said.

“A vote for the DNA is a vote for properly liberalizing exchange controls. A cot for the DNA is a vote to enact MARCO’s Law, to enact anti-corruption legislation, to privatize Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, real national health insurance and to decriminalize marijuana.”

The DNA leader insists that the penalties for small amounts of marijuana, as it stands, assists in ruining too many young men and women’s futures.

There has been no announcement on whether the party would hold another rally before the May 10 general elections.