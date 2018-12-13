The Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) Spokesperson for Transport and Aviation spoke out yesterday addressing concerns over the mass shredding of mail belonging to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Buscheme Armbrister said in a release that it is “disturbing that the Minister responsible for the postal system in the country seems unaware of this reckless action or is unwilling to comment on this important issue”.

He added, “the implications of the mass destruction of mails without the consent of the intended recipients are far reaching. The Government should be aware that individuals and organizations depend on their mails for personal communication, important transactions and statutory notices. Hence, the interception and shredding of mails could negatively impact people’s lives and commerce in our nation”.

Mr. Armbrister called for the the Minister responsible for the postal system to address the nation on this matter immediately.

He said, “a thorough investigation should be commissioned, and the findings released to the public forthwith. Regrettably, the Bahamian people have lost confidence in the ability of this Government to hold themselves and public officials accountable for their actions”.

He added, “The Bahamian people are being subjected to poor governance under an administration that is alien to transparency and accountability. Conflicts of interest and blatant corruption have become acceptable to a party that promised openness on the campaign trail.”

“While we await a comprehensive plan for the postal system in The Bahamas, we can only hope that more of our mails are not being destroyed.”, he said.