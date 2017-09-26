Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Senator Fred Mitchell said “the devil is in the details” of the government’s proposals to provide hurricane relief for Dominicans.

Mitchell made this comment yesterday in response to the government’s proposals which involves the acceptance of Dominican students to schools in The Bahamas.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the government’s pledge to accept Dominican students and Dominicans with families in an effort to assist the country of Dominica which was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

However, Mitchell explained that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was not consulted on national efforts to assist people in other nations with hurricane relief.

“The devil is in the details. The party is therefore not in a position to say anything about the prime minister’s plans for relief for citizens of Dominica,” Mitchell said.

“It is likely that the PLP will raise the matter when Parliament next meets so that we and the nation might know what the government’s full proposals are. Right now the country is in the dark on this matter.”

Last week, the powerful category 5 Hurricane Maria swept through Dominica with heavy rains that destroyed many homes throughout the tiny island.

According to international reports, Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit sent a series of dramatic messages over the internet as the storm battered the country.

“So far the winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with,” Skerrit wrote. “The roof to my own official residence was among the first to go.

“The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God.”