The Bahamian democracy is under assault by outside interests and big money, according to Prime Minister Perry Christie, as “dangerous people” are pouring millions of dollars into propaganda to bring the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) down.

While Christie urged Bahamians to vote for the PLP during the party’s mass rally at Clifford Park last night, he reminded them that the Free National Movement (FNM) have been funding fake scandals for a longtime.

“This isn’t just an election time act. They’ve been doing this for years. Years of hate, years of lies,” he said.

Christie said if the FNM is elected, the party will put all of the PLP’s progress in danger and stop projects like National Health Insurance and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute.

“I think they (FNM) would do what they said they would do, try to sell Baha Mar which would mean court cases, which would mean delays and thousands of jobs at risk,” he added.

However, the prime minister said he is optimistic about today’s general election and believes the PLP will form the next government of The Bahamas.

As thousands of Bahamians head to the polls to cast their votes, Christie noted that Bahamians will decide whether the country is going forward into a brighter future or whether the clock would be turned back with a risky, unstable party that is indebt to special interests and outsiders.

“So I’m feeling good about tomorrow, when I spend time with people like you. I feel good.” he said.

He expressed that the PLP will continue to push pass its obstacles, the snakes and the critics and will not pay attention to the FNM because the party and its leader Dr. Hubert Minnis does not have the country’s best interest at heart.

The prime minister noted that today’s election isn’t just about winning, it’s about upholding the principles on which this nation was founded upon.

He said it takes a team, which is the PLP, that is stable and qualified to lead The Bahamas.

“We have the best team to make change possible,” Christie said.