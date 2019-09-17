The official Hurricane Dorian death toll increased to 51, according to Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson.

Ferguson said shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, the decomposed body of a Caucasian male was recovered in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Overall, 43 dead bodies were recovered in Abaco and eight in Grand Bahama.

“We recognize that many persons are presumed missing and we anticipate the discovery of more deceased persons, as the process of search and recovery progresses. As there are many more persons presume missing, since they have not been seen or heard from since the passage of hurricane Dorian, we are appealing to family members to file missing person’s reports with the police,” Ferguson said.

“We offer sincere condolence to those families who had love ones died during the hurricane. Please know that every effort is being made by Royal Bahamas Police Force along with our local and international law enforcement partners to bring relief and closure for everyone.”

Last week, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, following his assessment of Abaco, said the death toll is in the hundreds.



