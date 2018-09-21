For the Opposition, the Grand Lucayan deal is not all the government purports it to be.

Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip Davis blasted the acquisition in the House of Assembly as desperate, ill-advised and an inadequate band-aid approach to address the state of Grand Bahama’s economy.

“In our view, it is another bad deal like the ill-advised and scandalous Oban affair, that’s why I call upon us to commit here today, no more bad deals for Grand Bahama.”

The Opposition is demanding that the government come clean with what the deal is costing Bahamians.

“That scandalous Oban deal is a matter of which this government is yet to come clean to the Bahamian people.

“And here again, this deal is being clouded in secrecy, and we demand that the side opposite comes clean on this deal to the Bahamian people.

“We have to first, in my view, address all of the other associated issues impacting Grand Bahama and Freeport specifically.

“The fundamentals of its economy and its tourism product in particular, otherwise the acquisition is a recipe for failure.

“Yes, it could help the vendor, the taxi driver but buying the hotel without a strategy of having heads in beds, what will be the consequence of that,” said Mr. Davis.

The PLP said they would have supported a bailout with regard to the beleaguered resort.