In the midst of a heated battle or leadership of his party Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay MP Phillip Davis is not letting up on his fierce criticism of the government, saying the country is in peril as Bahamians are in a state of hopelessness and terror.

In a statement Mr. Davis criticizes the FNM’s campaign slogan “The People’s Time saying since the FNM has come to power little has been done.

“While the FNM Government is consistently boasting about this era being ‘the people’s time,’ the PLP leader is revealing the opposite as many Bahamians are experiencing a time of hopelessness and terror.

“It is not the people’s time, Davis reiterated, explaining that the people’s time for this uncaring Government is not the time for all people. He stated that, since this so called people’s time began, many jobs have been lost with individuals being laid off from places like National Health Insurance (NHI), Tourism and Urban Renewal. Legitimate contracts have been cancelled, the cost of electricity has doubled without justification and residents of Grand Bahama are experiencing the worst state ever in their economy,” Mr. Davis said.

Mr. Davis also urged members of his party to remain united on the heels of their convention.

“The country is in peril, we must become united, and we must stand together, no divisions, no friction. A time for change to come is, in his opinion, truly the people’s time,” Mr. Davis said.

The PLP’s first night of their convention begins tonight at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort.