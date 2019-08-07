Three homicides and a police involved shooting made quite a bloody holiday weekend in the capital and still there is the assurance from National Security Minister Marvin Dames that police are on top of the fight against crime.

“You can’t find any country that can boast about having a zero murder rate and so these are the challenges that we’ll have to deal with from time to time,” Mr. Dames said yesterday.

“We clearly understand that, but I have every confidence that the police are on top of things and the numbers certainly today will reflect that and if we continue on this trend, we will have yet another record breaking year with respect to overall crime and murders.”

The carnage began shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday when a man standing outside his Ridgeland Park home was shot multiple times.

The victim has since been identified as Cabrio Wells, the younger brother of Minister of Transport and Local Government Renward Wells.

A few hours later, a male was shot and killed on Lucky Hart Corner, off East Street.



The third homicide came on Tuesday morning after a man’s bullet riddled body was found outside a building off Baillou Hill Road.

“I’m very confident that we’re moving in the right direction and the numbers are certainly reflecting that we are,” Dames said.

“The police have assured me as I have spoken with the commissioner over the weekend who would have assured me that they are very much on top of things and I have every confidence that they are and that they are performing extremely well.”

