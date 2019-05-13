Last Thursday was not a good day in Free Town, according to area Member of Parliament Dionisio D’Aguilar who gave his condolences to the family of the victims of that double homicide in the White’s Edition area early that morning.

Minister D’Aguilar sharing the same sentiments of some Kemp Road residents said that increased police presence is necessary.

He added that he and National Security Minister Marvin Dames are discussing ways to stabilize and bring some sort of comfort to residents of that community.

“I think you need an improved police presence to really get to the root of what is going on.

“If you’re going to solve a problem, you have to find out what cause the problem and what caused these gentlemen to kill each other.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of that and see how we can calm things down. Resorting to violence should happen, you should try to reason through a problem rather than killing each other that doesn’t solve anything,” he said.

Minister D’Aguilar added that police are on the ground in the area.

“It’s always troubling when you’ve had acts of violence like this, and all I can try to do as the Member of Parliament is try to create opportunities for my constituents to empower themselves and improve the condition of their lives.

“I can create the opportunities and that’s what I’m attempting to do both in my job as the Minister of Tourism, improving the tourism sector and in my constituency in terms of impowering people, by preparing them for jobs, improving their resumes and by helping them to apply for jobs,” Minister D’Aguilar said.

The Minister spent the day in the area trying to bring some comfort to residents.