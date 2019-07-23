The Customs Investigation team assigned to the Ministry of Financeâ€™s Revenue Enhancement Unit conducted an operation in the Coral Harbour area of New Providence on Sunday, which resulted in the seizure of goods pending review and determination of action.

According to Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, the matter has been referred for further investigation to assess compliance with prevailing customs laws and regulations.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Revenue Enhancement Unit will continue ongoing efforts to strengthen revenue collection and compliance in keeping with its mandate.