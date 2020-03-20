Opposition Leader Philip Davis said the curfew ordered by the prime minister is an “overreach that will have unintended consequences.”

“Measures are inherently contradictory and may impose more challenges than providing solutions to the ultimate goal of protecting our people,” Davis said yesterday during a press conference following the prime minister’s announcement of a curfew.

According to Davis, the government did not consult the opposition in regards to the Emergency Powers Order which takes effect today to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“The prime minister promulgated these measures, which we have not had an opportunity to lend our voice to provide our views on the appropriate initiatives as we see it,” Davis said.

The prime minister did mentation in address to the nation Sunday that he hopes the leader of the opposition and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) would work with government in the spirt of cooperation to help keep The Bahamas strong during this COVID-19 health crisis.

Davis questioned the rational for the exceptions of the order. For example, construction companies being allowed to carry out any construction work from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s unrealistic to think that such an industry which is hazardous at the best of time that people will be able to keep themselves,” he said.

Health officials have been encouraging persons to practice social distancing, maintaining at least a three to six feet distance between individuals.

With three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 11 persons in quarantine, Davis urged the government to start widespread testing in order to get empirical evidence.

“Then I ask the public to pay to attention to the medical advice on this matter. The PLP advice is available through our own taskforce support and supports government’s efforts. We will continue to monitor the situation in the best interest of the Bahamian people,” Davis said.