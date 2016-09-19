The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continued what could be considered a stellar week on the seas, after five Cuban migrants were apprehended in southern Bahamas on Saturday morning.

While on routine patrol, HMBS Lignum Vitae, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Bertram Bowleg, intercepted a 10-ft wooden sloop several miles southeast of Cay Lobos in the southern Bahamas.

Further search of the vessel discovered five Cuban nationals, who were then taken aboard the Defence Force craft.

The Cuban nationals â€“four males and one female â€“were handed over to Bahamas Immigration authorities for further processing.

This recent capture brings the total to 52 Cuban migrants who have been intercepted at sea in The Bahamas this week, according to Bahamas Immigration officials.

US Coast Guard officials intercepted three groups of migrants in the Cay Sal Bank area and brought them to Freeport, Grand Bahama, where they were turned over to the authorities on Wednesday.

The group consisted of 41 men and six women who left Cuba and were headed to the United States.

Immigration officials were assisted by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in transporting the migrants to Immigration Headquarters.

They were examined by medical staff of the disease and surveillance unit at the Public Hospitals Authority.

The group was flown to New Providence Friday and taken to the Detention Centre to await repatriation.