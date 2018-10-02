The Cable Beach skyline has a brand new look, as the area where the Crystal Palace Casino stood for 35 years is now dust and rubble.

As tourists and employees looked on, the planned induced collapse of the three towers – the Casino, the Marlin and the Hibiscus – began at precisely at 7:30 yesterday morning and was all complete in about 90 seconds.

According to Lenovo Construction Senior Project Manager, John Moretto, the successful exercise employed the best safety practices and industry standards with limited impacts to the surrounding areas.

Further, various safety inspections were immediately completely.

Yesterday morning’s demolition is just the latest in Baha Mar’s massive multi-billion-dollar plan for the popular western strip.

The high end property already features a collection of world renowned hotels like The Rosewood, The SLS and The Grand Hyatt.

The now vacant spot will be home to the property’s water park.