Former Attorney General and Minster of Legal Affairs Sir Michael Barnett took the oath of allegiance and judicial oath yesterday as he was sworn in as president of the Court of Appeal at the Government House.

Sir Michael’s legal career spans more than four decades, serving both in the private and public sectors.

It was 2018 when Sir. Michael was appointed as justice of appeal in the Court of Appeal, followed by his appointment as acting president of the Court of Appeal in December, 2019.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, while bringing remarks, congratulated Sir Michael on his appointment, highlighting Sir Michael’s tenure as chief justice

“An office that was suited for his great love of the law and his desire to offer greater public service. A constitutional expert, he has written and reflected on a range of constitutional questions dealing with varied aspects of law and society,” Dr. Minnis said.

In his address, Sir Michael used the opportunity to thank his support systems both his family and the legal fraternity, who all played a role in his career.

However, he was visibly emotional, especially when he thanked his wife Lady Camille, whom he said has sacrificed for his career and their family.

“You decided not to enroll in the faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Barbados and decided to forgo your dream of becoming a lawyer and accepted my request to return to Nassau to marry me. It was a bold decision. You believed in me more than I believed in myself,” Sir Michael said.

Dr. Minnis also gave special acknowledgement to Lady Camille for her years of service and work to The Bahamas Aids Foundation.

“The country needs men and women of judicial character and temperament to serve throughout the judiciary, especially as it continues the work of judicial reform, inclusive of the reform of the criminal justice system,” Dr. Minnis said.

