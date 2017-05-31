The once tranquil and peaceful Bahamas is now in great pain and challenged daily by crime and anti-social behavioral actions, according to outgoing President of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention Dr. William Thompson.

Dr. Thompson commented on the state of the nation yesterday during his address at the 82nd Annual Baptist Convention at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral.

He said there is no peace in The Bahamas and this past year Bahamians watched with sorrowful hearts as many young men were killed by gun violence.

“The video clips showing morticians catering away dead bodies from our streets is one of the many that tells the story about the pain that many of our people face almost daily. It is without doubt that there are some among us who do not care about the sanctity of life,” Dr. Thompson said.

“They do not accept that all people have a right to live. This is a reminder that God is calling the convention and indeed all Christians and citizens of this our beloved country to work together in one cons cited effort to rid our nation of this diabolical scourge that invaded our land.”

Last year ended with a total of 111 murders.

Dr. Thompson also noted that the misuse of social media has sunk to a “new moral low” as some people are using the internet to assassinate the character of others.

“The thrust to destroy others seem to be an accepted norm among the subscribers of these destructive sites,” he added.

Dr. Thompson also expressed his concern for the disrespectful attacks on persons serving in public office and said that the attacks are “troubling.”

He explained that the latest attack was the unmitigated lies told about the health of the Minister of Works Desmond Bannister.

“These people have families who must also live through disrespectful attacks. I am pleading with those responsible to please cease from these ungodly actions,” Dr. Thompson said.

The convention’s outgoing president also congratulated Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement for their victory during the May 10 general election.

Dr. Thompson also expressed that the Baptist community is ready to work together with the government to create a better Bahamas and welcomed the government’s plans laid out in the Speech from the Throne.

“We were happy to hear of the government’s efforts to work in conjunction with the church in the building of our young people and the moral conscience of our society,” Dr. Thompson said. “We will be praying for the success of the government.”

However, Dr. Thompson also made it clear that Bahamians are waiting with anticipation on the implementation of promises made over the last several months and it is his hope that these promises are fulfilled, especially as it relates to the free tax zone and adjustments on value-added tax (VAT).

He warned Prime Minister Minnis to be careful of persons who would seek to advise him to go against his promises to Bahamians.

“These advisors would seek to convince you that it is not economically feasible to deliver on promises made,” Dr. Thompson said. “History has never been kind to leaders who deviate from promises made.”