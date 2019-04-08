A Corrections Officer is now behind bars, 36-year- old Bernard Hinsey awaiting trial after being arrested last week in connection with drugs. He was searched and allegedly found with six packages of marijuana taped to his body.

The drugs amounted to one pound and 11 ounces; carrying a street value of $1,000.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Soubusola Swain on Friday formally charged him with one count of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Hinsey pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 27th.