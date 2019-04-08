Categorized | National News

Corrections Officer Remanded

Posted on 08 April 2019.

A Corrections Officer is now behind bars, 36-year- old Bernard Hinsey awaiting trial  after  being arrested last week in connection with  drugs.  He was searched and  allegedly  found  with six packages of marijuana taped to his body.

The drugs amounted to one pound and 11 ounces;  carrying a street value of $1,000.

Deputy  Chief  Magistrate Soubusola  Swain on Friday  formally charged him with one count of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Hinsey pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 27th.

