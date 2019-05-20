The police-involved shooting off the eastern road this past Friday in which three men were killed by officers is now the focus of a coroner-led investigation.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told the media that police got information about suspects in connection with the most recent homicide here in the capital.

He said, “Officers executed a search warrant on the property. Once they entered the property, they were confronted by two armed suspects opening fire on the officers.

“The officers being in fear for their life, returned fire. Both suspects were shot and certainly injured. Officered then proceeded to empty out the building.”

Superintendent Cash indicated that as they continued into the building, they were confronted by a third suspect.

He was also shot as officers were in fear for their lives, according

to Chief Superintendent Cash, who said, once the gunfire subsided, officers recovered three firearms.

However, he revealed to The Journal later that day that a total of five firearms were recovered from the property along with 22 pounds of marijuana.

When questioned, he declined to comment on reports that children were used as human shields.

Officer Cash did however confirm that all persons in the Newgate Road two story home were taken into custody.

Sources claiming to be close to the victims, told The Journal that their loved ones were actually unarmed and that while the suspects are known to police, authorities clearly came to the home with the intention to kill.

In fact, one resident of the home alleges that an officer expressed such intentions shortly after arriving on the property.

At last report, residents of that home are still in police custody; the number however, was not specified.

