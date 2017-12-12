As persons spend their money on loved ones this Christmas season, some consumers often pay no attention to prices as they spend their money.

Chairman of The Consumer Protection Commission, Philip Beneby has offered some economic and efficient holiday shopping tips, as this is the busiest time of the year for shoppers and retailers.

Addressing a Press Conference recently, Mr. Beneby encouraged consumers to shop on a budget. This, he said, reduces stress as this is a very stressful time of the year for consumers.

“With money being tight we want to recommend that you have a shopping plan so that you can be precise in your spending.

“We also want to encourage you to make a shopping list and stick to it and set some spending limits,” Mr. Beneby said.

He also informed the public that he wants to assure them of their ‘shopping rights’.

“We want to ensure that the consumer is knowledgeable of what their entitlements are and their rights. There are several rights that are very prevalent in respect to consumerism in The Bahamas.

“The right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, the right to be heard, the right to satisfaction of basic needs and the right to redress,”said Mr. Beneby.

Moreover, Mr. Beneby wants to motivate persons to shop locally and support Bahamian as this will stimulate the economy.

He also wants everybody to be aware of scams which are heightened and prevalent during this season, especially. Scams such as credit card frauds, online Ponzi schemes and stolen identity scams.