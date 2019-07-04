The Cancer Society of The Bahamas is one step closer to reaching its goal of completing a hospice wing to be added to its Cancer Caring Center, with a gift of $50,000 from Commonwealth Bank.



Commonwealth Bank made the donation yesterday, the fourth of its installments of the bank’s ten-year commitment of $500,000 to the Cancer Society.



Bank President Raymond Winder who, along with the Bank’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Denise Turnquest, presented the cheque yesterday, said the donation reaffirmed the bank’s support of the Cancer Society and its efforts.



“In a time of slow economic recovery, escalating healthcare costs, limited insurance coverage and strained family income, getting the care and treatment to overcome this possibly life shattering diagnosis may not be possible for the average Bahamian, if not for non-profit organizations like this one,” Mr. Winder said.



“The Cancer Society provides services to patients and their families regardless of the patients’ diagnosis, treatment choices or ability to pay.



“We stand with you as you continue to provide quality care, comfort and hope to patients throughout The Bahamas receiving treatment and adjusting to living with this serious illness.”



Mr. Winder added that in addition to the Cancer Society providing a home away from home, Commonwealth Bank recognizes the vital role that the society is playing in the positive social development of the country.



“We remain encouraged that the members of the Cancer Society of The Bahamas are relentless champions and together we are a relentless force in the war against cancer, a relentless enemy,” Mr. Winder said.



Dr. Williamson Chea of the Cancer Caring Center thanked Commonwealth Bank, whom he said has been a responsible corporate donor.



“They initially pledged to donate money towards our expansion of the Cancer Society. In 2015, we proposed raising funds to bring this expansion to a reality and to date we’ve obtained maybe almost half our goal and we are trying to push it further so that we can make it a reality,” Dr. Chea said.



The center’s expansion to a hospice, in 2015, was estimated to cost $3 million. Dr. Chea said that was an initial proposal.



“That was the architecture’s guesstimate of what it would cost. Back in 2015 until now, things have changed in terms of pricing and other factors, but that was the initial value. I think it has gone up a little bit, but we will still push towards that goal,” Dr. Chea said.



“[We have] ten rooms at the caring center. The expansion will allow for another 15 to 20 rooms.



“We only have facilities now for cancer caring, but if and when we do the expansion we propose doing a hospice type setup because there is a need for that here in The Bahamas.”



As for a timeline to seeing this manifested, Dr. Chea said it all depends on fundraising.



It takes $200,000 annually to run the center.

According to Dr. Chea, funds are generated through corporate Bahamas and the society’s fundraisers such as Stride for Life Walk, the Cancer Society Annual Ball and Love Lights a Tree.